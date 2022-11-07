Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Price Target Increased to SEK 50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 17 to SEK 19 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at 3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.45. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of 1.75 and a 1-year high of 15.78.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
