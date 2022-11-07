SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $1,236,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 166.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

