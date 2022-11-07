Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

