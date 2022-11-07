Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 142.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.