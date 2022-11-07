Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.59.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,854 shares of company stock worth $870,361 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SMAR stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
