Societe Generale Cuts Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 495

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERY opened at $42.24 on Friday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

