SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOPH opened at $1.94 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
