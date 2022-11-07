SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $1.94 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.