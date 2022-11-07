SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
