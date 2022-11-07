SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.