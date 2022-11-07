Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY stock opened at C$33.80 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$32.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Insiders sold a total of 36,722 shares of company stock worth $1,749,506 in the last ninety days.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

