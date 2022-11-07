Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.5 %

SPIR stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

