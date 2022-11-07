Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.
Spire Global Stock Up 1.5 %
SPIR stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
