Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

