Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

