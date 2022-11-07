Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of STWD opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
