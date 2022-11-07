State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in onsemi were worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in onsemi by 61.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in onsemi by 441.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 188,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 153,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 39.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 48,580 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in onsemi by 57.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in onsemi by 84.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 91,668 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.02.

Shares of ON opened at $63.19 on Monday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

