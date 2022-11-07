State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.50 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $32,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWK opened at $139.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

