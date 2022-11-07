State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.18 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PACCAR worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 42.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

