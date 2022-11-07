State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,181 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $167.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

