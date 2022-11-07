State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $34,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

