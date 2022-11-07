State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

KEYS opened at $163.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

