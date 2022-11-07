State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,114 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $130.01 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

