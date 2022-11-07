State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,171 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $99.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

