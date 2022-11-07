State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,888 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,752 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $84.78.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,346 shares of company stock valued at $499,666 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

