State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,668 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $284.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.21.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.