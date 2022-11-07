State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.