State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nevro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nevro Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.