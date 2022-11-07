Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -207.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on STER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

