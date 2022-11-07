Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.13 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STVN opened at €14.14 ($14.14) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a one year high of €25.53 ($25.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.53.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stevanato Group by 175.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

