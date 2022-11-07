Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 296 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 170.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $371.79 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

