Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 273.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 72,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

