Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vale

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.