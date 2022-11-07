Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,052 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Stock Up 0.1 %

CCXI opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChemoCentryx

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

