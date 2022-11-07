Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Sempra by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

