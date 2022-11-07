Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.65% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 699.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOTI opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

