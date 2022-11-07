Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUJ. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

