Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CBRE Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

