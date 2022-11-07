Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,764,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $23,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
NYSE DELL opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
