Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.0 %

FJUN opened at $35.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

