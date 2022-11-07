Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

J stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

