Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

VMC opened at $170.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.