Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.