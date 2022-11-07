Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 733 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of EA opened at $129.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

