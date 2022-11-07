Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $449,000 Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXDT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 12.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.94. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 11.06 and a 1-year high of 17.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at 672,930.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at 672,930.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 50,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,559 shares of company stock worth $998,089 in the last 90 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

