Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.18.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$104.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

