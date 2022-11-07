Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$21.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Pason Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

