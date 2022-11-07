Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$105.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRBZF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

