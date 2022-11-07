Stifel Nicolaus Trims Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price to C$42.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.91. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
