Stifel Nicolaus Trims Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price to C$42.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.91. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.0728 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 189.13%.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.