STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

