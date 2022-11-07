StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.