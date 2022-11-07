StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

