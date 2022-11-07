StockNews.com Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.
Catalent Stock Performance
Shares of Catalent stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. Catalent has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
