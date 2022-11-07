StockNews.com Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. Catalent has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

