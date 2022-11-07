StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Down 4.8 %

CGEN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $74,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Compugen by 18.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

